Gov. Whitmer announces record investment to expand access to childcare

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her proposal to invest $1.4 billion in federal child care funding to expand access to high-quality child care, make child care more affordable, and support child care professionals as part of the administration’s Economic Jumpstart Plan.

The plan will help Michiganders go back to work and support their families while giving them the peace of mind of knowing their children are safe and learning.

“All families deserve access to quality child care that meets their needs and the investments I’ve announced today will make child care more attainable and affordable for Michigan families,” said Gov. Whitmer. “My plan will support Michigan child care businesses and honor child care professionals by providing more financial support and security to providers. I’ve pledged my support for early educators s and this approach will deliver that support.”

The two rounds of stimulus funding passed through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will allow for an enhanced investment above the $241.5 million Michigan receives every year in federal Child Development and Care program dollars exclusively for child care.

Investment highlights include:

Make child care more affordable for families

Increase income eligibility from 150% of the federal poverty level (FPL), $39,300 annually for a family of four, to 200% or $53,000 annually for a family of four from August 1, 2021 – September 30, 2023, making low or no-cost child care available to an estimated 150,000 more children. Thereafter, income eligibility permanently increases to 160% FPL, $41,920 annually for a family of four.

Increase access to the child care subsidy for student parents enrolled in Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners for a 12-month period. Individual student parents will leave the program per the exit requirements.

Support for early educators

Offer premium pay for child care professionals with stipends paid quarterly from July 2021 – September 2022.

Maintain mental health supports provided by infant and early childhood mental health consultants for children enrolled in child care.

Stabilize child care businesses

Raise child care subsidy rates by 20% for providers to move closer to the market rate for child care.

Provide business stimulus grants to all child care providers to help them remain open and serving Michigan families.

Expand access to child care

Provide grants to new and expanding sites in communities without adequate child care (10% of the ARPA stabilization grants is proposed to be set aside for this purpose).

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) joined Whitmer along with Nicole Hamp MD, FAAP; Early Childhood Liaison for the Michigan Chapter of the AAP, Oakland County Executive David Coulter, Brad Williams, Vice President of Government Relations for the Detroit Regional Chamber, and Sue Tolley-Graf, Executive Director of Troy Babes in Toyland.

“When our children succeed, America succeeds,“ said Rep. Stevens. “When Congress passed The American Rescue Plan, we made historic federal investments to provide $1.4 billion dollars for Michigan to improve the affordability, availability, and quality of child care for working Michigan families. I am pleased that Governor Whitmer is expanding upon this investment with her Great Start Readiness Plan to ensure that young children get the head start they need to be successful academically. Improving child care is a commonsense, bipartisan issue and I am proud to stand with state and local leaders today to put Michigan families first and create brighter futures for all of our children.”

