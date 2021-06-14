Advertisement

Celebrating National Bourbon Day

Ellison Brewery + Spirits tells more about their locally produced bourbon
By Stephanie McCoy
Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Bourbon Day! If you want to celebrate the special day, and want to support a local business, you can head to Ellison Brewery + Spirits in East Lansing to check out some of their locally made bourbon. Plus, find out more about their new location that will be opening soon in REO Town.

Also, don’t forget about Father’s Day, which is coming up this Sunday, June 20th. If your dad is a fan of bourbon, this could be a perfect gift for him!

