Canadiens and Knights Set To Battle

-LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Montreal Canadiens and their rich history prepare to face the NHL upstart Vegas Golden Knights tonight in the start of a Stanley Cup semifinal series between the league’s oldest and newest teams. Montreal had the worst record of the 16 playoff qualifiers before upsetting Toronto and Winnipeg to be Canada’s last team standing. Vegas makes its third semifinals appearance in four years of existence.

