Canadiens and Knights Set To Battle

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 16 hours ago
-LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Montreal Canadiens and their rich history prepare to face the NHL upstart Vegas Golden Knights tonight in the start of a Stanley Cup semifinal series between the league’s oldest and newest teams. Montreal had the worst record of the 16 playoff qualifiers before upsetting Toronto and Winnipeg to be Canada’s last team standing. Vegas makes its third semifinals appearance in four years of existence.

