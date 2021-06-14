Two dead, two injured after body found by police near Lansing River Trail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Two people are dead and two more are injured. One person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police.

WILX News 10 has confirmed one body has been found by police near the Lansing City Market.

News 10 received multiple reports of a police situation at the Lansing River Trail, next to the Grand River and Market Place Apartments. Multiple people are reportedly hurt. News 10 crews are currently at the scene working to gather information.

WILX will continue to share more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.