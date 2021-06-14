Advertisement

Two dead, two injured after body found by police near Lansing River Trail

Police say there is currently no threat to the public.
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
(WILX)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Two people are dead and two more are injured. One person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police.

WILX News 10 has confirmed one body has been found by police near the Lansing City Market.

News 10 received multiple reports of a police situation at the Lansing River Trail, next to the Grand River and Market Place Apartments. Multiple people are reportedly hurt. News 10 crews are currently at the scene working to gather information.

WILX will continue to share more details as soon as they become available.

