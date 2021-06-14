30th Circuit Court and the Ingham County Probate Court enter Phase Three operations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the 30th Circuit Court and the Ingham County Probate Court, recently announced that they have been allowed to enter Phase Three operations by the Michigan Supreme Court’s State Court Administrative Office (SCAO).

Under Phase Three of SCAO’s COVID-19 Return to Full Capacity guidelines, the courts will be permitted to return to normal staffing levels and in general increase court operations. The courts had also recently been approved to restart jury trials, with the first such trial in months having been held June 9.

“It is important that our courts return to normal operations as soon we can do so safely,” Chief Judge Garcia said. “The courts – both their legal proceedings and their services – provide a crucial function in our community and society

Phase Three will bring a general resumption of normal in-person court staffing levels and an increase in in-person court proceedings. The new phase will also result in more face-to-face interactions with those using:

Court services

Friend of the Court conferences

Hearings as well as monitoring

Therapy

Programming for juveniles

The Juvenile Division’s Ingham Academy summer school as well as its after-school PRIDE Program are also set to begin in-person.

