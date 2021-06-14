Advertisement

30th Circuit Court and the Ingham County Probate Court enter Phase Three operations

(pexels.com)
By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the 30th Circuit Court and the Ingham County Probate Court, recently announced that they have been allowed to enter Phase Three operations by the Michigan Supreme Court’s State Court Administrative Office (SCAO).

Under Phase Three of SCAO’s COVID-19 Return to Full Capacity guidelines, the courts will be permitted to return to normal staffing levels and in general increase court operations. The courts had also recently been approved to restart jury trials, with the first such trial in months having been held June 9.

“It is important that our courts return to normal operations as soon we can do so safely,” Chief Judge Garcia said. “The courts – both their legal proceedings and their services – provide a crucial function in our community and society

Phase Three will bring a general resumption of normal in-person court staffing levels and an increase in in-person court proceedings. The new phase will also result in more face-to-face interactions with those using:

  • Court services
  • Friend of the Court conferences
  • Hearings as well as monitoring
  • Therapy
  • Programming for juveniles

The Juvenile Division’s Ingham Academy summer school as well as its after-school PRIDE Program are also set to begin in-person.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead after shooting near Lansing River Trail
Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
Suspect ID’d after one dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Three people shot early Sunday morning
MSU rock
Group explains their stance with painting of MSU rock

Latest News

Flint resident not surprised by charges against former Governor Rick Snyder
WATCH LIVE: Rick Snyder in Flint court
Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
BREAKING: Multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase ending in Grand Ledge
Okemos lulls name change
Okemos name change 6/14/21 - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
Some expressing distress at Okemos changing “Chiefs” nickname, others say its time
Updates on the I-94 design-build bridge project