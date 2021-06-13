Three people shot early Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Endicott Court.

A lieutenant with the sheriff’s office tells News 10 the three people are being treated at Sparrow and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect is not yet in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.