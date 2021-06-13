Advertisement

Three people shot early Sunday morning

Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 2:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Endicott Court.

A lieutenant with the sheriff’s office tells News 10 the three people are being treated at Sparrow and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect is not yet in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
One dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead, two injured after body found by police near Lansing River Trail
Kids pet animals at the ranch.
Jackson zoo reopens its doors after facing catastrophe in December
The Republican-controlled Legislature can repeal a law that was the backbone of Gov. Gretchen...
State board ordered to OK bill to end emergency powers law

Latest News

Man facing criminal charges for pointing laser at MSP helicopter
Man facing criminal charges for pointing laser at MSP helicopter
MSU rock
Group explains their stance with painting of MSU rock
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead, two injured after body found by police near Lansing River Trail
Mason Celebrates Pride Month
Mason Celebrates Pride Month
Pride Picnic in Mason
Mason celebrates first ever Pride Month festivities