Mason celebrates first ever Pride Month festivities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason and surrounding communities celebrated their first Pride with food, drinks, and good company.

“Love is love and we all have it and we’re here to share it,” said participant, Karen Harrison.

Deborah Johnson and Karen Harrison say after 40 years of attending Pride festivals, they love to see the growth in acceptance. They say not too long ago Pride festivals looked a lot different.

“Pride used to be just kind of demanding civil rights, acknowledgement, and acceptance. Now we’re celebrating that we’ve come a long way and we’re having a picnic together to rejoice in multiple generations being able to celebrate this together,” said Johnson. “There used to be people that would set up on the other side of the road and be hateful and say how unwanted we were, that doesn’t happen anymore, that’s a blessing.”

Organizers say they are proud of Mason for having their first Pride and want to continue to educate their community on diversity.

“I think a lot of it is about education whether it’s having a conversation with a person or a gay person LGBT person we would like to provide opportunities for people to learn more about the community and diversity,” said Noel Dolan, organizer with the Equity Task Force.

The Mason Equity Task Force is hoping this is the first step of many in bringing everyone together.

“It’s refreshing, it’s fun, it’s a perfect day to be out here and celebrate love,” said Dolan.

Organizers shared their excitement with News 10 that they saw double the amount of people they were expecting to show up to the picnic. The Mason Equity Task Force will be hosting a Pride webinar later in June. For more information you can go to their Facebook page by clicking here.

