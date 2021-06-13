Advertisement

One dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting

Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
By Jake Vigna
Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and several wounded near Oak Park

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Linden Grove and Lesher Place for a reported shooting.

When police arrived they say they found a 42 year old Lansing man dead in Oak Park with a gunshot wound. They also found three victims with blunt force injuries and lacerations.

A 28 year old woman is in critical condition while a 3 year old boy, who was in critical condition, is now in stable condition, according to police. Both have life threatening injuries.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Lansing Police.

