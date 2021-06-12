Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 198 new cases, 53 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s lowest COVID-19 daily case number of 2021.

Saturday, Michigan reported 198 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths, 50 of which were from a Vital Records Review.

State totals are now at 892,131 cases and 19,540 deaths.

Testing continues to average around 20,000 per day in the last five days, while the state positivity rate is averaging just under 2%.

Ingham County reports 22,675 cases and 378 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,695 cases and 283 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,015 cases and 84 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,859 cases and 198 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,717 cases and 104 deaths.

The MDHHS also reported 852,204 Michigan residents have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of just over 14,000 from last Saturday’s report.

