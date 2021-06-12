Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 198 new cases, 53 deaths

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s lowest COVID-19 daily case number of 2021.

Saturday, Michigan reported 198 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths, 50 of which were from a Vital Records Review.

State totals are now at 892,131 cases and 19,540 deaths.

Testing continues to average around 20,000 per day in the last five days, while the state positivity rate is averaging just under 2%.

Ingham County reports 22,675 cases and 378 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,695 cases and 283 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,015 cases and 84 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,859 cases and 198 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,717 cases and 104 deaths.

The MDHHS also reported 852,204 Michigan residents have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of just over 14,000 from last Saturday’s report.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Three people shot early Sunday morning
Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
One dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead, two injured after body found by police near Lansing River Trail
Kids pet animals at the ranch.
Jackson zoo reopens its doors after facing catastrophe in December
The Republican-controlled Legislature can repeal a law that was the backbone of Gov. Gretchen...
State board ordered to OK bill to end emergency powers law

Latest News

The Transportation Security Administration announced that 2.03 million travelers were screened...
Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports
Vaccination rates in certain states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and...
Vaccination rates lag in at least 5 states as US moves toward reopening
Seniors at Exeter High School attended prom outside on school grounds. Students who were unable...
Unvaccinated teens marked by numbers at NH high school prom
The school principal says the system helped students enjoy "a close to normal" prom, and...
School criticized after marking unvaccinated prom attendees with numbers