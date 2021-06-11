Parole denied for convicted East Lansing serial killer

Update: ‘I’ve been advocating for this day for a long time’ -- Man who saved sister from attack sees signing of bipartisan public safety bills

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Convicted serial killer Don Miller has once again been denied parole according to a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson.

The State of Michigan has denied Miller’s parole four times. However, recently passed legislation allows him to apply for parole once per year.

Don Miller killed his first known victim, his one-time fiancé, on New Year’s Day in 1977. Martha Sue Young was only 19, and was studying French at Michigan State University. She had broken off her engagement with Miller three days before.

The next summer Miller killed again. He murdered Marita Choquette, 27, on June 15, 1978. After that, he killed 21-year-old Wendy Bush.

Later, he killed 30-year-old Kristine Stuart, who went missing while walking home from an auto repair shop in August of 1978.

Just two days after Stuart’s murder, Miller committed the crimes that would finally get him caught. He broke into a home in Lansing and raped a 14-year-old girl, Lisa Gilbert, and was attempting to kill her when her brother, 13-year-old Randy, interrupted the crime.

Randy was stabbed in the chest and neck but Lisa escaped and alerted the neighborhood. Gilbert fled but was captured after witnesses made note of his license plate.

Both Lisa and Randy Gilbert survived, but their ordeal does not seem to end.

“Back in the day, they plea bargained with him,” Randy Gilbert told News 10 in a phone interview. “He basically got away with the four murders. They didn’t have the bodies, it was the late seventies so they didn’t have the technology. ... They basically gave him two manslaughter charges that ran concurrently to what he did to me and my sister.”

The murders took place before the wide availability of DNA evidence, and Miller was offered a plea deal in exchange for admitting to the four murders and showing police where the bodies were. As a result of that plea deal and the changes in state law, Miller is allowed to request a parole hearing once a year.

“I won’t even get a year,” Gilbert said. “I might get the summer, but then I’ve got to start all over again.”

Each time Miller has been up for parole, Gilbert has been there to make the parole board aware of his feelings on the matter. He and a group of concerned citizens appeal to the parole board to keep Miller in prison.

Once more, it seems they have been successful.

