Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead after shooting near Lansing River Trail
Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
Suspect ID’d after one dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Three people shot early Sunday morning
MSU rock
Group explains their stance with painting of MSU rock

Latest News

Flint resident not surprised by charges against former Governor Rick Snyder
WATCH LIVE: Rick Snyder in Flint court
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
US retail sales fell 1.3% in May, chip shortage dings autos
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit
The partisan Arizona audit is reaching a milestone.
Arizona audit nears milestone