Two ramps closing in Ingham County for construction

Heads up if you travel in the area of I-96 and US-127.
Monday morning, construction starts for two ramps along US-127.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction starts Monday morning for two ramps along US-127.

The east I-96 ramp to north 127 will be closed along with the north US-127 ramp to eastbound I-96.

Construction starts at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

A map for details can be found on the MiDrive website HERE.

The east I-96 ramp to north 127 will be closed along with the north US-127 ramp to eastbound I-96.(Michigan Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

