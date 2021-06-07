Two ramps closing in Ingham County for construction
Heads up if you travel in the area of I-96 and US-127.
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction starts Monday morning for two ramps along US-127.
The east I-96 ramp to north 127 will be closed along with the north US-127 ramp to eastbound I-96.
Construction starts at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed by Thursday afternoon.
A map for details can be found on the MiDrive website HERE.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.