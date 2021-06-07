Two ramps closing in Ingham County for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction starts Monday morning for two ramps along US-127.

The east I-96 ramp to north 127 will be closed along with the north US-127 ramp to eastbound I-96.

Construction starts at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

A map for details can be found on the MiDrive website HERE.

