In My View 6/7/21: Tucker’s summer recruiting

No COVID-19 issues mean coaches are on the road recruiting and recruits are visiting campuses.
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football recruiting is now a big time summer deal. No COVID-19 issues mean coaches are on the road recruiting and recruits are visiting campuses. 

It’s a busy time for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker who fully realizes he needs better players than what he placed on the field last fall en route to a 2-5 record, worst in the Big Ten East.  He’ll spend more time working this summer perhaps than during the regular season because his recruiting is so crucial moving forward. 

He seems to be a good salesman in person and he’ll need to be if the Spartans are to have future success, in my view.

