Advertisement

Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida’s Miami-Dade County say a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were fatally shot and three others were wounded by the woman’s boyfriend.

It happened early Monday at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base south of Miami.

News outlets report the 42-year-old man later killed himself as officers tried to negotiate with him outside the apartment.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in stable condition.

An 18-year-old was being treated for his injuries but a condition wasn’t available.

Police didn’t release additional information. An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to a reported shooting at Logan Square on MLK in Lansing
Police investigate a shooting at Logan Square on MLK
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual...
Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana
Lansing Shooting
Woman in critical condition after overnight Lansing shooting
Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
‘I have to pinch myself’: Judge gives new lawyer 2nd chance

Latest News

Greater Lansing Food Bank opens up new distribution center
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling was take into custody by MSP in...
Former MSU basketball star Appling charged with murder
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
WATCH LIVE: MIGOP files finance complain over Whitmer’s flight
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45