Granholm talks power grid cyber-attack threats

Granholm’s warning comes amid a rise in ransomware attacks in America’s public and private sectors in recent weeks.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Secretary of Energy and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm says the United States is under an increasing threat of massive cyber-attacks. Speaking Sunday on CNN, Granholm even wanted that US adversaries have the capability of shutting down the country’s power grid, which could throw America into an energy crisis.

“Yeah, they do. I think that there are very malign actors who are trying, even as we speak,” Granholm said. “There are thousands of attacks on all aspects of the energy sector and the private sector generally. the meat plant for example. it’s happening all the time.”

Granholm’s warning comes amid a rise in ransomware attacks in America’s public and private sectors in recent weeks. She says both national and international businesses and governments need to urgently work together on confronting cyber vulnerabilities.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

