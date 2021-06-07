EMU receives $1 million gift from Roush

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University has received a $1 million gift from Jack E. Roush. The gift will support mathematics and automotive programs in the University’s GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

“This generous gift will play a critical role in increasing access for EMU students to math instruction and support, as well as offer superior preparation to students planning to enter the automotive industry,” said University President James Smith. “This gift is a reflection of the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology’s commitment to partnering with some of the country’s leading companies in STEM industries to give Eastern students an invaluable advantage upon graduation.”

Roush is an EMU alumnus and chairman of the board of Roush Enterprises as well as founder, CEO, and co-owner of NASCAR racing team, Roush Fenway Racing.

“I have a lifelong commitment to learning, and I’ve come full circle, from receiving my master’s degree in scientific mathematics at EMU to founding and chairing a company so heavily committed to technical excellence,” said Roush. One of the challenges for young people coming of age in our time is marrying a strong academic background with practical experience. The GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology program’s hardware labs, focused on solving real-world problems, meet that challenge. I’m glad to see that my gift will optimize opportunities for students to gain vitally important hands-on experience.”

The gift will support the following initiatives:

$400,000 endowment to enhance and expand math preparation and tutoring programming, emphasizing students desiring to pursue engineering, computer science, and other STEM majors. Potential programming may include summer boot camp sessions, as well as increased tutoring opportunities and support for a part-time math tutor to serve students. The endowment will be administered through the Office of the Provost to ensure the greatest impact across the EMU curriculum.

$400,000 endowment for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology to be used at the discretion of the Dean to support equipment, programming, and initiatives focusing on preparing students for careers in the automotive industry through academic and experiential opportunities including support for the Baja SAE Racing team and other vehicle competition teams.

$200,000 fund for immediate use to support the purchase of industry-standard automotive lab equipment for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

“This gift is a vote of confidence for the College, its facilities, and its program. We are very excited about the support from Mr. Roush, such a respected authority in the field of engineering,” said Mohamad Qatu, dean of the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology. “These funds will help us provide math tutoring to students to prepare them for the math-intensive engineering programs we offer. It will help us maintain our recently acquired advanced equipment, and will reinforce research and teaching initiatives in automotive engineering, such as supporting existing and future student teams for projects like SAE Baja and SAE Formula competitions.”

The $1 million gift comes as part of EMU’s Give Rise campaign, the comprehensive fundraising campaign for the university.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

