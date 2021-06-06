Advertisement

Graduating high school students celebrate after tough, confusing year

Lansing high school students graduate
Lansing high school students graduate(Kaylie Crowe)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “They learned life skills that school couldn’t teach them. They learned that human rights equality and justice is deserved by everyone. They learned that hate is real but love conquers all,” said Sexton High School Principal, Daniel Boggan.

Lansing high school students shared a milestone with friends and family. They celebrated their successes after overcoming a hard year during the pandemic.

“Personally it was a hard year so I came from a 3.5 to a 3.3 so having virtual school wasn’t the best I had to overcome a lot of obstacles but at the end of the day we did, we’re here,” said Lansing Eastern Graduate, Ninkijije Rashid-Sylvestre.

Students tell News 10 they are thankful to have had their graduation in person with family and friends.

“It feels good to actually because some people did a drive by graduation last year the class of 2020 so for me I feel happy because we actually get to be in person with family, friends it’s a very good thing to see,” said Lansing Eastern Graduate, Lubengyu Mmbuba.

Students look forward to the next chapter of their lives.

“What’s next for me is I’m heading to college, that’s the next step for me,” said Mmbuba.

“I plan on attending this Fall at Michigan State University and majoring in Psychology,” said Rashid-Sylvestre.

Seniors say they are thankful for all the support they received during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Officers respond to a reported shooting at Logan Square on MLK in Lansing
Police investigate a shooting at Logan Square on MLK
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual...
Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana
Lansing Shooting
Woman in critical condition after overnight Lansing shooting
Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
‘I have to pinch myself’: Judge gives new lawyer 2nd chance

Latest News

Michigan State Police are asking for help finding the suspect in an alleged murder and sexual...
MSP searching for suspect in alleged murder and sexual assault
14 year-old shot in Lansing early Monday
Valerie O'Brien
Former MSU Police Captain set to appear in court
Eastern Michigan University receives $1 million gift from Jack E. Roush, EMU alumnus and...
EMU receives $1 million gift from Roush
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm talks power grid cyber-attack threats