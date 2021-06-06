Graduating high school students celebrate after tough, confusing year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “They learned life skills that school couldn’t teach them. They learned that human rights equality and justice is deserved by everyone. They learned that hate is real but love conquers all,” said Sexton High School Principal, Daniel Boggan.

Lansing high school students shared a milestone with friends and family. They celebrated their successes after overcoming a hard year during the pandemic.

“Personally it was a hard year so I came from a 3.5 to a 3.3 so having virtual school wasn’t the best I had to overcome a lot of obstacles but at the end of the day we did, we’re here,” said Lansing Eastern Graduate, Ninkijije Rashid-Sylvestre.

Students tell News 10 they are thankful to have had their graduation in person with family and friends.

“It feels good to actually because some people did a drive by graduation last year the class of 2020 so for me I feel happy because we actually get to be in person with family, friends it’s a very good thing to see,” said Lansing Eastern Graduate, Lubengyu Mmbuba.

Students look forward to the next chapter of their lives.

“What’s next for me is I’m heading to college, that’s the next step for me,” said Mmbuba.

“I plan on attending this Fall at Michigan State University and majoring in Psychology,” said Rashid-Sylvestre.

Seniors say they are thankful for all the support they received during the pandemic.

