Police investigate a shooting at Logan Square on MLK

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Logan Square on MLK Boulevard in Lansing.

The shooting broke out around 10:30 p.m.

LPD says no one was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department.

