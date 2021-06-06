Advertisement

Police investigate a shooting at Logan Square on MLK

Officers respond to a reported shooting at Logan Square on MLK in Lansing
Officers respond to a reported shooting at Logan Square on MLK in Lansing(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Logan Square on MLK Boulevard in Lansing.

The shooting broke out around 10:30 p.m.

LPD says no one was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual...
Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana
Lansing Shooting
Woman in critical condition after overnight Lansing shooting
Eustajia Mojica, 28, faces child endangerment charges as well as involuntary manslaughter for...
Police: Girl, 3, dies in hot car while mom tends marijuana
‘I have to pinch myself’: Judge gives new lawyer 2nd chance

Latest News

Michigan State Police are asking for help finding the suspect in an alleged murder and sexual...
MSP searching for suspect in alleged murder and sexual assault
14 year-old shot in Lansing early Monday
Valerie O'Brien
Former MSU Police Captain set to appear in court
Eastern Michigan University receives $1 million gift from Jack E. Roush, EMU alumnus and...
EMU receives $1 million gift from Roush
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm talks power grid cyber-attack threats