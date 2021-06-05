Meridian Township Fire issues burn ban

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Those wishing to spark a bonfire in Meridian Township may want to think twice.

Effective Saturday, June 5 at 12:00 pm and until further notice, a burn ban has been issued for Meridian Township.

“The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has Meridian Township in the highest fire risk category of ‘Extreme’ for at least the next 2-3 days. Low moisture drought conditions coupled with low humidity levels near 30% and forecasted increasing winds are all contributing to our increased fire risk,” stated Meridian Township Fire Inspector Tavis Millerov.

Rain is possible this week, however any showers heading that way are predicted to be light and scattered.

Residents are advised to use extreme caution when discarding smoking materials, using motorized or powered lawn equipment near dry vegetation, and grilling or cooking over dry grassy areas. These have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

This ban affects all current Recreational Fire Permits and Rural Residential Permits. New permits will not be issued until after the ban is lifted.

