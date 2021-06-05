Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 388 new cases, 72 deaths

Coronavirus in Michigan
(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has reported its lowest daily coronavirus numbers of 2021. Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 388 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 new deaths.

State totals are now at 890,345 cases and 19,365 deaths.

Testing continues to average around 18,000 per day, while the positivity rate continues to stay around 3.5%.

Ingham County reports 22,629 cases and 376 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,678 cases and 278 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,003 cases and 84 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,845 cases and 198 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,711 cases and 103 deaths.

Michigan also reports 837,864 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the state started reporting recoveries in May 2020.

