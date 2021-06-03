Reed agrees to plea deal to dismiss drunk driving charge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jayden Reed, a wide receiver for Michigan State football, is agreeing to a plea deal to dismiss a drunk driving charge.

Reed was just 20-years-old last July when he was cited by an MSU police officer for operating under the influence of liquor.

The charge was initially dismissed, with the department saying they wanted it reviewed by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. That led to the drunk driving charge in February.

The plea will add three points on reed’s license. He has also been ordered to pay $240 in fines and court fees.

