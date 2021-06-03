MSU Pavilion ending COVID-19 vaccine clinic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A direct effect of vaccinations slowing is the Ingham County Health Department closing its clinic at the MSU Pavilion.

The department says of 134,000 COVID-19 shots administered by Ingham County, 94,000 were at the pavilion.

Now, with traffic dropping off considerably, Health Officer Linda Vail says they have decided to close the location next week. The clinic will be open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

