Michigan House passes bill that would ban COVID-19 passports

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republicans and a few Democrats in the Michigan House have passed a bill that, if passed in the senate, would ban government-required vaccine passports. The bill was passed despite the government not currently using any sort of vaccine passport system, and having announced no plans to establish one.

The bill’s wording says it would ban vaccine passports or any other system where “individuals’ civil rights are diminished by their COVID-19 vaccination status.”

Although there had been no plans for a vaccine passport system, it isn’t unheard of. The United States has relied on equivalent measures in the past; Once, when smallpox was a major cause of death in the US, proof of vaccination was expected to be allowed to travel on trains. Similar measures were put in place for the Spanish Flu pandemic at the turn of the 20th century.

The measure must first be approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy says that instead of collaborating on methods to promote vaccines and save lives, Republicans are wasting time trying to ban something that doesn’t exist. Supporters of the bill say they are concerned that one day the governor may consider vaccine mandates.

