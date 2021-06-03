Mason’s light pole decorating contest aims to brighten summer nights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Art fans will soon have a chance to show their style while celebrating the spring and summer weather in Mason. The Mason Chamber of Commerce has announced that this year they will be offering the public a chance to decorate light poles in the downtown area.

Decorations must have either a spring/summer theme or a patriotic theme. Participants are asked to use twine, thin wire or zip ties to secure their decorations, since tape does not hold up in varied conditions. If a decoration does fall apart or are damaged, the decorator is responsible for picking it up.

No political items may be displayed on the light poles, may not create visual obstructions, and may not obstruct the sidewalk. Decorations must be taken down by July 11.

Registration is $25 per pole, and online only. Full details available HERE.

