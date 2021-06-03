Diamond Classic semifinals a classic for Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was just what the Mid-Michigan baseball community needed: A packed Kircher-Municipal Stadium, some nice weather (at least for the first game), and a pair of great baseball games.

The first semifinal pitted Grand Ledge against Okemos.

The Chiefs took the first lead in the 1st inning after Caleb Bonemer drove in a run.

Grand Ledge tied things in the 7th, but left the bases loaded.

The Greyhounds scored a run on a third-base error, but Grand Ledge scored two runs in the bottom of the 8th on a sacrifice fly from Logan Todd and a single from Aiden Alspaugh which scored the game-winning run.

The second game saw Dewitt taking on Eaton Rapids.

The Greyhounds scored first and took a 2-1 lead with a Ben Steele hit in the third inning, but Dewitt scored 2 in the 6th to take a 3-2 lead.

The Greyhounds tied it up in the 6th, but Dewitt tacked on three more runs in the 7th to punch their ticket to the final game on Monday, where they’ll face Grand Ledge.

The two play in Saturday’s District final.

