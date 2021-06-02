WHO renames COVID-19 variants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a new naming system for COVID-19 variants.

The agency says it will now use letters of the Greek alphabet.

So B117, the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, will simply be known as “alpha.” The variant first identified in South Africa will be “beta” and the variant discovered in India is now known as “delta.”

The WHO says this move will make the names easier to pronounce and will avoid stigmatizing the country they were first detected in.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.