Whitmer, Nessel, and other officials visit Flint for first expungement event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Flint for the state’s first expungement event since she signed the Clean Slate bills into law.

The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley at the opening of the Department of Attorney General Expungement Fair at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in Flint.

The Department of Attorney General partnered with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and others to host the fair. The event is being held outdoors on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office located at 1002 S. Saginaw Street in Flint.

Residents who participate in the fair will also have an opportunity to drop by the Secretary of State’s station and register to vote. Vaccinations for COVID-19 will also be available at the event.

“We are at our best as a society and strongest as a state when every citizen has a seat at the table and every voice is heard,” said Benson. “I’m proud so many leaders are working to directly serve and support the many Michiganders seeking to contribute to our society as voters and engaged citizens, and ensure they have all the tools they need to effectively do so.”

Michigan’s new expungement law took effect on April 11. The law created a specific process to expunge certain offenses that are no longer crimes following the passage of Proposal 1 in November 2018, which legalized the possession and use of recreational marijuana for adults in Michigan. Qualifying misdemeanor marijuana convictions can be expunged by individuals who complete the required application process.

“I am thrilled to see this event come together,” said Nessel. “I was personally involved in crafting the bills that overhauled our state’s expungement law, including eligible misdemeanor marijuana convictions. These changes offer an overdue second chance for residents who would otherwise have to carry the burden of a public criminal record well past the point of having paid their debt to society. I am thankful for the support and partnership of all involved and I am eager to help make a difference in the lives of eligible Michiganders.”

The purpose of the event is to aid eligible individuals in obtaining expungements for misdemeanor marijuana convictions and to provide information to individuals that are seeking expungement of other eligible misdemeanor and felony convictions.

“Operation Clean Slate marks the beginning of new chapters written in the lives of thousands around the State of Michigan,” said Swanson. “Burdened by the stigmas of the past, yet today they walk away dignified, redeemed and wrapped in the warm blanket of freedom.”

The Department of Attorney General created an online questionnaire for individuals with convictions in Genesee County to access in order to be prescreened for participation in the fair. Almost 1,000 individuals submitted information via the department’s website.

“Today’s event is the culmination of tireless efforts by so many people who have pushed hard to address the injustices plaguing our criminal justice system,” said Whitmer. “Expungement is about second chances. It’s also inextricably linked to economic opportunity, housing, education, and so many other issues impacted by someone’s record. I was proud to sign Clean Slate legislation last year and grateful to see it having a real-world impact today. Together, we can continue making meaningful, bipartisan criminal justice reforms to empower every Michigander to pursue their potential as we emerge from the pandemic and turbocharge our economic recovery.”

Following the event in Flint, Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will make an announcement on high-speed internet in Detroit.

