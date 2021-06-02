Advertisement

The East Lansing 54B District court to host the Mid-Michigan Virtual Expungement Clinic

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The East Lansing 54B District Court has partnered with Legal Services of South Central Michigan (LSSCM) to host the Mid-Michigan Virtual Expungement Clinic. The clinic will be held virtually via Zoom on June 19, at 9 a.m. and will assist up to 100 eligible participants with convictions in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties.

Participants will be paired into virtual meeting rooms with volunteer attorneys, working pro bono, to review the participant’s ICHAT records and explain the expungement process.

The East Lansing 54B District Court and LSSCM are currently recruiting interested attorneys to participate in this service to the community. Training and support will also be provided to the volunteer attorneys.

Community members interested in participating in the virtual expungement clinic or attending the public information seminar can register on the 54B District Court website at www.54BDistrictCourt.com.

Attorneys who are interested in volunteering at the virtual expungement clinic can contact Sarah Munro at LSSCM at smunro@lsscm.org.

For information about available expungement resources, community members should contact court and law enforcement agencies directly.

Expungement of records can benefit community members by advancing their careers, furthering their education and stabilizing their housing.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and East Lansing Police Department have also agreed to waive the cost of ink fingerprints for those applying for expungements in the month of June.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
NB US-127 back open after semi accident
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
Rupert "Rocky" Shaft died on June 2, 2021.
Legendary Holt High School wrestling coach Rocky Shaft passes away
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
Fire damage to Mackinac Island home estimated at $1 million

Latest News

East Lansing showing how some with criminal records can move on in Michigan
Michigan House passes bill that would ban COVID-19 passports
Mason’s light pole decorating contest aims to brighten summer nights
State senate passes bill requiring notice if governor leaves state
Travel notice bill passed by MI Senate
Travel notice bill passed by MI Senate