The East Lansing 54B District court to host the Mid-Michigan Virtual Expungement Clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The East Lansing 54B District Court has partnered with Legal Services of South Central Michigan (LSSCM) to host the Mid-Michigan Virtual Expungement Clinic. The clinic will be held virtually via Zoom on June 19, at 9 a.m. and will assist up to 100 eligible participants with convictions in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties.

Participants will be paired into virtual meeting rooms with volunteer attorneys, working pro bono, to review the participant’s ICHAT records and explain the expungement process.

The East Lansing 54B District Court and LSSCM are currently recruiting interested attorneys to participate in this service to the community. Training and support will also be provided to the volunteer attorneys.

Community members interested in participating in the virtual expungement clinic or attending the public information seminar can register on the 54B District Court website at www.54BDistrictCourt.com.

Attorneys who are interested in volunteering at the virtual expungement clinic can contact Sarah Munro at LSSCM at smunro@lsscm.org.

For information about available expungement resources, community members should contact court and law enforcement agencies directly.

Expungement of records can benefit community members by advancing their careers, furthering their education and stabilizing their housing.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and East Lansing Police Department have also agreed to waive the cost of ink fingerprints for those applying for expungements in the month of June.

