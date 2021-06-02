Advertisement

Teen stabbed at Detroit-area high school

The victim was stabbed multiple times.
A teenager is in the hospital after a stabbing at a Detroit-area school.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager is in the hospital after a stabbing at a Detroit-area school.

Police say the stabbing happened yesterday around 10 a.m. at Eastpointe High School. Both students are 15 and know each other.

The victim was stabbed multiple times but is said to be stable right now. The suspect was quickly caught after trying to run from police.

The teen is currently being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Detention Center.

