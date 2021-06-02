State senate passes bill requiring notice if governor leaves state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, the state Senate passed a bill that’s a direct response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s trip to care for her father in Florida.

The bill’s supporters said the legislature needs know when the governor leaves the state. Supporters call it a safety issue because the governor temporarily forgoes her powers when out of Michigan. The bill would require the governor to inform the lieutenant governor before leaving and when returning. The lieutenant governor would then have to give written notice to legislative leaders within 12 hours of taking over.

The bill was introduced after governor Whitmer spent four days in Florida caring for her ill father. Advocates for the bill say the legislature should know when we have an acting governor. But critics say this is a distraction.

“Right now I think the legislature is basically a joke for most people,” said Senator Curtis Hertel. “We’re sitting on that floor a playing games and silly political stunts instead of the actual work that needs to be done for the Michigan people, I think is really sad to be honest with you.”

The house is expected to vote on the bill next week. State Senator Tom Barrett of Eaton County introduced the bill. News 10 reached out to Barrett but has not heard back.

News 10 reached out to Governor Whitmer’s office for comment.

A spokesperson for the governor said, “Right now, the legislature could be working to help Michigan families and small businesses by providing billions of dollars of relief under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, but they continue to waste more time taking political pot shots than serving their constituents. It would behoove the legislature to read the Michigan Constitution, which clearly outlines a process to ensure that there is always an acting governor available to continue the functions of the state in case of an emergency. If the legislature wants to waste their time playing games, that’s their own decision, but Governor Whitmer is going to remain focused on ending this pandemic and putting Michigan back to work.”

Senator Hertel said the governor is expected to veto the bill.

The governor said she kept the trip private or security reasons. She’s been criticized for leaving the state while urging Michiganders not to travel during the pandemic. She’s also been criticized for allowing a non-profit group to pay for the charter flight.

