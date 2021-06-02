Sexton High School teachers celebrating their seniors in a special way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Social distancing and mask wearing has made it hard for high school seniors to celebrate their graduations. But a group of teachers at Sexton High School aren’t letting that stop them from celebrating their achievements.

Over two dozen teachers at Sexton High School are bringing the graduation celebration to their front door by decorating their cars with messages to congratulate the seniors. They are headed out to visit 77 seniors.

The senior parade started last year when students couldn’t have an in person ceremony due to the pandemic.

Students are back to having a small graduation this year ,but the staff are still paying students this special visit.

