Return to normalcy causing post pandemic anxiety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stressed out as we head back to normalcy, it now has a name, post pandemic anxiety.

One local therapist says a better name is calling it an adjustment disorder. It’s about people feeling overwhelmed and worried about going back to a pre pandemic life.

“The idea behind it is you become so used to a lifestyle you become so used to how things are operating that when you asked for those things to change it causes that anxious feeling - they start thinking too far ahead of themselves” said anxiety therapist, Frank Schott.

And that’s how it was for one woman I spoke with.

“It’s still that anxiety could it come back full force again should we still have to worry about our hygiene, but on the safety precautions on how to carry ourselves,” said one Jackson woman.

She says her post pandemic anxiety has impacted her life.

“I had to go back into counseling, I was having more severe anxiety attacks, more panic attacks, I started to get more depressed it was hard to keep more of a normal life,” she said.

Therapist Frank Schott say post pandemic anxiety can be dangerous.

“Ultimately what’s dangerous is how you start to treat people around you how you start to treat your on psyche– all of a sudden your abandoning your friendships, your abandoning your family,” Schott said.

Frank believes the best way to cope with anxiety is to focus on what’s around you and not the big picture, keep your focus in the present and do what makes you more comfortable.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

