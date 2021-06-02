Pistons Hire John Beilein

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein is joining the staff of the Detroit Pistons. Pistons’ owner Tom Gores says Beilein’s addition was approved by head coach Dwane Casey. The 68-year old Beilein will work in personnel development. He left Michigan after the 2019 season to coach the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers but only lasted 54 games before stepping away in frustration.

