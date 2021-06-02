Advertisement

Pistons Hire John Beilein

Michigan coach John Beilein speaks during a news conference at the NCAA men’s college...
Michigan coach John Beilein speaks during a news conference at the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, March 22, 2019,. Michigan faces Florida in the second round on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein is joining the staff of the Detroit Pistons. Pistons’ owner Tom Gores says Beilein’s addition was approved by head coach Dwane Casey. The 68-year old Beilein will work in personnel development. He left Michigan after the 2019 season to coach the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers but only lasted 54 games before stepping away in frustration.

