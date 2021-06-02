Michigan International Speedway opening at full capacity starting in August

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Michigan International Speedway (MIS) announced they will be opening its facilities to full capacity for the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 race from August 20th to 22nd. This marks the first time in two years that fans are allowed back at the two-mile track.

MIS President Rick Brenner is ready to deliver an unforgettable weekend to fans.

“No race weekend is complete without fans and we are beyond excited and ready to welcome them back to Michigan International Speedway with no restrictions, we are very appreciative of state, local and regional officials for the support and collaboration to welcome fans back for a safe and entertaining race experience,” said Brenner.

Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Aug. 22. and campsite cost will start at $160.

Campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130. Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, tickets for kids 12 and under start at $10

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online.

For more information on the event and updates you can visit the Michigan International Speedway website.

