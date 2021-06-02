Legendary Holt High School wrestling coach Rocky Shaft passes away

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The man known as Rocky has passed away.

Rupert “Rocky” Shaft, Holt High School’s varsity wrestling coach, died Wednesday according to the school.

Rocky was in a league of his own. He coached 47 years, won three State Championships, coached Holt wrestling to a whopping 34 District Titles in a row and coached 18 State Champions.

However, that is just his coaching career. The school says Rocky was more than just a wrestling coach, he was a father figure, a mentor, and a friend that loved the Holt Community.

Rocky was a father, a grandfather, and a beloved coach.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

