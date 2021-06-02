Lansing teenager suing police over 2019 arrest where she was punched

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeShaya Reed, a teenager in Lansing, is suing the city, former Police Chief Mike Yankowski, and two police officers over her 2019 arrest. During that arrest the then-16-year-old was repeatedly punched, now she is seeking compensation “in excess of $25,000.”

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, alleges that officers used excessive force during the arrest; discriminated against Reed, who is Black, based on her race; and denied her due process. It also claims the city is liable for failing to adequately train officers.

Reed was arrested by Lansing Police on June 14, 2019, when she was 16 years old.

Bodycam video shows Howley punching Reed in the thigh multiple times while yelling out “break your leg” while trying to put her in the vehicle. The video also shows Reed, extending her leg to keep the car door from closing and kicking the door with her foot.

