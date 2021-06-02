Lansing Housing Commission approves $50,000 to end gun violence in the city

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Housing Commission (LHC) Board of Directors, recently approved $50,000 to end gun violence and deaths in the city. The LHC is a public housing agency that provides rental housing units and assistance to families.

Over the next three years, the funds will go toward Advance Peace. American peace is an organization striving to end gun violence in American urban neighborhoods.

Hildebrandt Park, LaRoy Froh Townhouses, South Washington Park, and Mt. Vernon are all properties that LHC funds.

“It is important that the community come together to address issues of crime, specifically gun violence, within the city,” said Ryan Robinson, LHC Board president.

In the past two years, LHC added security cameras at its properties, hired on-site security at Capital City Senior Apartments, and works closely with the Lansing Police Department on community policing in and around its properties.

“We are proud to be able to support Advance Peace, along with Ingham County and the City of Lansing. Through our contribution, we hope that other organizations are inspired to support an end to gun violence in our community,” said Robinson.

For more information on LHC, visit www.lanshc.org.

Learn more about Advance Peace at www.advancepeace.org

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.