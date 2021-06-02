Kroger voluntarily recalling taco kit due to undeclared egg

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kroger Co. is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods.

The bulk kits have “Chipotle Crema Sauce,” which contains egg that was not declared on the label. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The voluntary recall includes the Chicken Street Taco Kits, which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 41573-71252 and only product purchased before May 25, 2021. A photo of the kit is included below.

All products involved were pulled from deli cases on May 22, 2021 and relaunched on May 27, 2021 with the corrected labels.

The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores under a variety of banner names in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the product addressed in this recall.

Any customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

