Kentucky Derby Drug Test Comes Back Positive For the Winner

Bob Baffert (Source: Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
-LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Bob Baffert’s lawyer says a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina (meh-DEE’-nah) Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone. That could lead to the horse’s disqualification and discipline for the Hall of Fame trainer. A Churchill Downs spokesman said the track is awaiting official notification of the split-sample test results from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. If Medina Spirit is disqualified, Mandaloun would be elevated as the winner of the Derby.

