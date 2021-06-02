Kentucky Derby Drug Test Comes Back Positive For the Winner

-LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Bob Baffert’s lawyer says a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina (meh-DEE’-nah) Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone. That could lead to the horse’s disqualification and discipline for the Hall of Fame trainer. A Churchill Downs spokesman said the track is awaiting official notification of the split-sample test results from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. If Medina Spirit is disqualified, Mandaloun would be elevated as the winner of the Derby.

