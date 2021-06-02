Advertisement

In My View 6/2/21: 59th Diamond Classic semi-finals

Two great high school events being held at the same time tonight.
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two great high school events being held at the same time tonight.

The 40th annual Softball Classic final will see Eaton Rapids vs. Holt at 6pm at Ranney Park and nearby beginning at 5 p.m.

The 59th Diamond Classic semi-finals will see Okemos take on defending champion Grand Ledge followed by Eaton Rapids vs. DeWitt in baseball. 

Both events have stood the test of time in sports not always full of fans in the stands, but with no COVID-19 restrictions and warm weather here, I’ll be curious to see how many show up for these terrific high school events.

