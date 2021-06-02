Advertisement

In My View 6/1/21: MSU sports end season

This is the most non-competitive MSU sports year I can remember.
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mercifully the 25 Michigan State sports teams have ended their school year schedules. 

Way to go women’s cross country and golf—Big Ten champions. 

The rest, not so good to say the least. Baseball and softball just finished up a combined 31-53, both near the bottom of the Big Ten along with many others. 

Is it COVID-19?  other teams had COVID-19 issues too right? 

In my view this is the most non-competitive MSU sports year I can remember including football and men’s basketball, the two staples most of the time.

Will it change beginning this fall?  Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
NB US-127 back open after semi accident
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended

Latest News

In My View 6/2/21: 59th Diamond Classic semi-finals
In My View 5/28/21: New World of the NBA Draft
In My View 5/27/21: Lauri Carr’s impact on Lloyd’s success
In My View 5/28/21: New World of the NBA Draft
In My View 5/28/21: New World of the NBA Draft News 10