In My View 6/1/21: MSU sports end season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mercifully the 25 Michigan State sports teams have ended their school year schedules.

Way to go women’s cross country and golf—Big Ten champions.

The rest, not so good to say the least. Baseball and softball just finished up a combined 31-53, both near the bottom of the Big Ten along with many others.

Is it COVID-19? other teams had COVID-19 issues too right?

In my view this is the most non-competitive MSU sports year I can remember including football and men’s basketball, the two staples most of the time.

Will it change beginning this fall? Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.