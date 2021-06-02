Advertisement

Fire damage to Mackinac Island home estimated at $1 million

New information on the fire that tore through a historic Mackinac Island home.
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island on May 30, 2021.(WLUC/Courtesy Jeffrey Shaffer)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday’s fire at the Brigadoon Cottage, a historic Mackinac Island home, started in the walls between the second and third floors. Investigators say it was an issue with the chimney.

A Sheppler’s ferry needed to bring over two fire departments from the mainland to help the island’s forces contain the fire.

Teamwork is being credited for keeping everyone safe.

“No injuries, saved the other buildings on both sides and it was just remarkable,” said Mackinac Island Mayor Margaret Doud.

“I know so many people rely on transportation to and from the island and for us to play to play a small part in getting that fire out, it was a pleasure for us to do,” said Chris Sheppler, president of Sheppler’s Ferry.

According to Mackinac’s fire chief, it is estimated that more than $1 million worth of damage was done to the 120-year-old cottage

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
NB US-127 back open after semi accident
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended

Latest News

Capital Point Investments hosting Lansing Alive event on July 17
Man killed in collision with semi
Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Directive to expand internet access for Michiganders
Lansing Housing Commission approves $50,000 to end gun violence in the city
13 people were arrested following an FBI investigation that uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan...
Federal prosecutors will not oppose making info about alleged plans to kidnap Whitmer public