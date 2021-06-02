Fire damage to Mackinac Island home estimated at $1 million

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday’s fire at the Brigadoon Cottage, a historic Mackinac Island home, started in the walls between the second and third floors. Investigators say it was an issue with the chimney.

A Sheppler’s ferry needed to bring over two fire departments from the mainland to help the island’s forces contain the fire.

Teamwork is being credited for keeping everyone safe.

“No injuries, saved the other buildings on both sides and it was just remarkable,” said Mackinac Island Mayor Margaret Doud.

“I know so many people rely on transportation to and from the island and for us to play to play a small part in getting that fire out, it was a pleasure for us to do,” said Chris Sheppler, president of Sheppler’s Ferry.

According to Mackinac’s fire chief, it is estimated that more than $1 million worth of damage was done to the 120-year-old cottage

