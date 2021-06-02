Federal prosecutors will not oppose making info about alleged plans to kidnap Whitmer public

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal prosecutors are not opposed to making information about a member of the Wolverine Watchmen’s alleged plans to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer available to the public.

Court documents filed on Tuesday include a photo of Wolverine Watchmen member Barry Croft with a “boogaloo” flag, a tactical shotgun, and audio recordings.

The nine exhibits mentioned:

(1) Photograph of Croft with a “boogaloo” flag;

(2) Photograph of Croft with a tactical shotgun;

(3) (4) and (5) Audio recordings of Croft at “militia” group meeting in Ohio;

(6) Video recording of Croft firing a semiautomatic assault rifle at field training exercise (“FTX”) in Wisconsin;

(7) Audio recording of Croft at FTX in Wisconsin;

(8) Photograph of highway bridge near Governor Whitmer’s vacation home;

(9) Photograph of Croft’s modified semiautomatic assault rifle.

Because Croft opposed the production, the government submitted the matter to the direction of the US District Court Western District of Michigan Southern Division.

In the document, which can be viewed below, the US Attorney Andrew Birge stated:

“The government does not oppose production of the exhibits in question, if the Court concludes the benefit to the public outweighs other concerns, including the empanelment of a fair jury.”

Croft’s trial Is currently scheduled for October, at which time the government intends to offer all exhibits in question.

croft doc by Krystle Holleman on Scribd

