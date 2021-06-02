Advertisement

Embiid Sidelined From 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Detroit Pistons' Mason Plumlee get tangled up...
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Detroit Pistons' Mason Plumlee get tangled up during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against the Washington Wizards. Embiid isn’t scheduled to have surgery and the Sixers will treat his injury with physical therapy. Embiid had an MRI yesterday and is considered day to day. The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. The first full house of the season is expected for tonight’s game in Philadelphia.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
NB US-127 back open after semi accident
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
Rupert "Rocky" Shaft died on June 2, 2021.
Legendary Holt High School wrestling coach Rocky Shaft passes away
The Stingel family looks on as firefighting crews put out the fire at the Brigadoon Cottage on...
Fire damage to Mackinac Island home estimated at $1 million

Latest News

Legendary coach Rocky Shaft dies at 65
Legendary coach Rocky Shaft dies at 65
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA...
Celtics Shake Up Their Staff
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski congratulates Jon Scheyer...
Coach K Soon To Retire at Duke
Bob Baffert (Source: Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Derby Drug Test Comes Back Positive For the Winner