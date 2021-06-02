Embiid Sidelined From 76ers

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against the Washington Wizards. Embiid isn’t scheduled to have surgery and the Sixers will treat his injury with physical therapy. Embiid had an MRI yesterday and is considered day to day. The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. The first full house of the season is expected for tonight’s game in Philadelphia.

