Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 420 new cases, 33 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus spread has slowed to about what the state saw last year. The difference? We now have a vaccine to fight the virus.

Michigan reported 420 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths. While this is good news for the spread, the catch is that the virus is still spreading, although slowly.

Michigan’s cases are now at 889,001, and deaths are now at 19,209.

Over 59% of Michiganders 16 and older are now vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Over 46% are now fully vaccinated.

Ingham County reports 22,605 cases and 374 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,673 cases and 272 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,996 cases and 84 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,835 cases and 199 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,706 cases and 103 deaths.

