Coach K Soon To Retire at Duke

-UNDATED (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Duke Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22. The person tells The Associated Press that former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season. The 74-year-old Krzyzewski has led Duke to five national championships, most recently in 2015. With 1,170 victories, he is the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history.

