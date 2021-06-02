Advertisement

Coach K Soon To Retire at Duke

FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski congratulates Jon Scheyer...
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski congratulates Jon Scheyer (30) late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C. Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(Gerry Broome | AP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Duke Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22. The person tells The Associated Press that former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season. The 74-year-old Krzyzewski has led Duke to five national championships, most recently in 2015. With 1,170 victories, he is the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history.

