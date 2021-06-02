Advertisement

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a boy reported missing last week in Houston.

A child’s body was discovered Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, and Houston police say they believe that it belongs to missing child Samuel Olson.

They’re awaiting a medical examiner’s report for confirmation.

Samuel was reported missing by his father’s girlfriend, who said the boy’s mother took him, but police said they don’t believe that’s true.

The girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested at the motel and police expect to file evidence tampering charges against her.

Police had been searching for Samuel, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Family members say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
NB US-127 back open after semi accident
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended

Latest News

President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden pushes for US voting rights law as restrictions mount
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Capital Point Investments hosting Lansing Alive event on July 17
FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time