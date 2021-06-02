Advertisement

Celtics Shake Up Their Staff

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA...
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)(Corey Sipkin | AP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
-BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Celtics are beginning their offseason with a shakeup of the front office and coaching staff. Team President Danny Ainge (aynj) has retired and coach Brad Stevens has moved into the front office. The moves came the morning after Boston’s season ended with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Ainge is the only Celtic to win a championship as a player and a general manager.

