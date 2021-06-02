CATA unveils new bus design as part of their vaccination transportation initiative

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Earlier this year, CATA, EATRAN and Clinton Transit, along with the Michigan Public Transit Association and the Protect Michigan Commission, partnered to create and announce the “Ride to Your Dose of Hope” vaccination transportation initiative. CATA launched “Ride to Your Dose of Hope” to remove “any transportation obstacle that might make it difficult for some people to access the vaccine.”

If you need transportation, you are asked to call your local transit system at least 24 hours in advance of a confirmed vaccination appointment to determine whether a free or low-fare ride is available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

