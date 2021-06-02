Capital Point Investments hosting Lansing Alive event on July 17

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Point Investments is hosting the event Lansing Alive on July 17, this will be an all day event.

Lansing Alive will focus on bringing back some energy to Downtown Lansing.

The event will consist of the following:

3v3 half-court basketball tournament 16 rec team, 16 competitive teams

Food truck rally

Business pop-up shops

Art-fair and farmer’s market vendors

Live music

Active riverfront boat races and boat rally

Interactive live exercise

Interactive scavenger hunt

To become a vendor for the event you can visit the vendor application.

To be apart of the basketball tournaments you can visit the basketball application.

