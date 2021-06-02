Advertisement

Capital Point Investments hosting Lansing Alive event on July 17

( | City of East Lansing)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Point Investments is hosting the event Lansing Alive on July 17, this will be an all day event.

Lansing Alive will focus on bringing back some energy to Downtown Lansing.

The event will consist of the following:

  • 3v3 half-court basketball tournament 16 rec team, 16 competitive teams
  • Food truck rally
  • Business pop-up shops
  • Art-fair and farmer’s market vendors
  • Live music
  • Active riverfront boat races and boat rally
  • Interactive live exercise
  • Interactive scavenger hunt

To become a vendor for the event you can visit the vendor application.

To be apart of the basketball tournaments you can visit the basketball application.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

From June 1 until September 30, Consumers Energy is charging for its summer peak rate.
Consumers Energy to charge 50% more for afternoon electricity
NB US-127 back open after semi accident
DeWitt Twp. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the subject who is a person...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for home invasion suspect
COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants and bars starting Tuesday
Jamel Bomar escaped custody by fleeing on foot from Sparrow Eaton Hospital after an emergency...
Eaton County Sheriff: Man who escaped custody while in hospital has been apprehended

Latest News

Man killed in collision with semi
Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Directive to expand internet access for Michiganders
Lansing Housing Commission approves $50,000 to end gun violence in the city
13 people were arrested following an FBI investigation that uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan...
Federal prosecutors will not oppose making info about alleged plans to kidnap Whitmer public